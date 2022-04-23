rally

Melissa Lucio's supporters hold nationwide rallies days before scheduled execution

EMBED <>More Videos

Melissa Lucio's supporters hold nationwide rallies

HOUSTON, Texas -- Supporters spent Saturday organizing rallies in 16 cities across the U.S. in an attempt to save Melissa Lucio's life.

Lucio is on death row after being convicted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in South Texas in 2007.

During Saturday's rallies, organizers plan to collect signatures to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles as well as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday in Austin.

RELATED: Melissa Lucio's family begs Texas leaders for mercy regarding execution

Rallies are planned in Houston, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Brownsville, Cleveland, OH, Columbus, OH, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Greensboro, NC, Harlingen, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, San Antonio and Washington, D.C.

The Houston rally was scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday in Guadalupe Plaza on Runnels Street.

Lucio's supporters say she was pressured into confessing that she beat Mariah to death.

RELATED: More than half of the Texas House wants to stop the execution of Melissa Lucio

Later Lucio said the child fell down a staircase days before paramedics took her to the hospital.

Lucio's execution is scheduled for April 27.

Gov. Abbott could step in and delay the execution. He also could grant clemency if the majority of the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles votes to do so.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonexecutionmother arrestedrallydeath penaltymother charged
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALLY
Chinatown community protests construction new of jail
Community rallies against hate after vicious attack of Yonkers woman
People gather in NYC to show support for those suffering in Ukraine
Ukrainians push to remove Russian diplomats from Long Island compound
TOP STORIES
18-year-old drowns in NJ pond
Truck nearly hits school bus filled with kids in Ohio
NYC celebrates Car Free Earth Day
NYPD searching for suspect who stole liquor from hotel bar
AccuWeather: Partly sunny with a cool blend
More than a dozen wildfires burning out of control in Arizona
FedEx delivery van makes record setting 260-mile trip
Show More
Guns were leading cause of death in children, teens in 2020
Girl, 4, dies after drinking whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed
EXPLAINER: Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination
Zelenskyy says he'll meet with US state, defense secretaries
89-year-old burned with boiling water during Bronx home invasion
More TOP STORIES News