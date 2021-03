Memorial marks death of hero MTA motorman 1 year after arson fire

EMBED >More News Videos CeFaan Kim has more on a letter that was addressed to Asian roommates in Manhattan which contained a racial slur.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A memorial will be held Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of an MTA train operator who died after an arson fire on his train.It was one year ago when Garrett Goble was operating a 2 train that burst into flames as it pulled in to the 110th Street/Central Park North station.As the fire grew in intensity, the 36-year-old conductor and an off-duty transit worker refused to leave as they helped riders evacuate.Saturday's memorial will be attended by Goble's friends, family and coworkers."This has been a year of intense grief and heartbreak for the New York City Transit family. In addition to the losses caused by COVID-19, we continue to mourn our beloved colleague Garrett Goble, who was senselessly murdered one year ago," NYC Transit interim President Sarah Feinberg said. "We will never forget Garrett's service or heroism. He showed New York City and the world what it means to be a public servant. Garrett was also a loving father, husband and son, a cherished friend and a kind and generous colleague."Goble leaves behind a wife and their two young sons.Feinberg said there are plans to honor Goble with a permanent art memorial later this spring in Flatbush. suspect was arrested in the case last December.----------