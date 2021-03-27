Memorial marks death of hero MTA motorman 1 year after arson fire

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A memorial will be held Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of an MTA train operator who died after an arson fire on his train.

It was one year ago when Garrett Goble was operating a 2 train that burst into flames as it pulled in to the 110th Street/Central Park North station.

As the fire grew in intensity, the 36-year-old conductor and an off-duty transit worker refused to leave as they helped riders evacuate.

Saturday's memorial will be attended by Goble's friends, family and coworkers.



"This has been a year of intense grief and heartbreak for the New York City Transit family. In addition to the losses caused by COVID-19, we continue to mourn our beloved colleague Garrett Goble, who was senselessly murdered one year ago," NYC Transit interim President Sarah Feinberg said. "We will never forget Garrett's service or heroism. He showed New York City and the world what it means to be a public servant. Garrett was also a loving father, husband and son, a cherished friend and a kind and generous colleague."

Goble leaves behind a wife and their two young sons.

Feinberg said there are plans to honor Goble with a permanent art memorial later this spring in Flatbush.

A suspect was arrested in the case last December.

ALSO READ | NYC public housing inspector suspended for delivering racist letter to Asian tenants
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on a letter that was addressed to Asian roommates in Manhattan which contained a racial slur.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york citymtasubwaysubway crimearsonmemorial
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report: Dozens of subpoenas issued in Cuomo harassment probe
2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
AccuWeather: Better half of the weekend
Falling tree smashes several cars in NYC; no serious injuries
COVID Updates: NJ Transit vaccinating bus drivers, transit workers
Manhunt underway for suspect after 2 critically injured in Rockland County shooting
NY unveils digital 'Excelsior' pass to help businesses, venues reopen
Show More
Community honors firefighter killed in Spring Valley blaze
NYC housing inspector delivers racist letter to Asian tenants
Police: 2 men rob Bronx laundromat, pistol-whip worker in the head
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
The Countdown: Breakdown of Biden's first news conference
More TOP STORIES News