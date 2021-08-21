Arts & Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera returns for 9/11 tribute

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Metropolitan Opera is returning to an indoor performance to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The company is planning a special performance of Verdi's Requiem.

The concert marks the first performance in the Metropolitan Opera House since the pandemic closure in March 2020.

Five-hundred free tickets are being set aside for the families of victims.



The remaining tickets for the public will cost $25.

Audience members must be vaccinated and masks are required.

The Met previously announced it would resume indoor performances on Sept. 27.

