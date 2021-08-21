Metropolitan Opera returns for 9/11 tribute

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10964374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Richards is stepping down "effective immediately" amid resurfaced controversial remarks.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Metropolitan Opera is returning to an indoor performance to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.The company is planning a special performance of Verdi's Requiem.The concert marks the first performance in the Metropolitan Opera House since the pandemic closure in March 2020.Five-hundred free tickets are being set aside for the families of victims.The remaining tickets for the public will cost $25.Audience members must be vaccinated and masks are required.The Met previously announced it would resume indoor performances on Sept. 27.----------