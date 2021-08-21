Metropolitan Opera returns for 9/11 tribute

The company is planning a special performance of Verdi's Requiem.
The concert marks the first performance in the Metropolitan Opera House since the pandemic closure in March 2020.
Five-hundred free tickets are being set aside for the families of victims.
The remaining tickets for the public will cost $25.
Audience members must be vaccinated and masks are required.
The Met previously announced it would resume indoor performances on Sept. 27.
