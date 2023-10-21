Significant mudslide disrupts Metro-North and Amtrak service between NYC and Albany

NEW YORK -- Significant mudslide has disrupted Metro-North and Amtrak service between NYC and Albany.

Metro-North announced Saturday that the Hudson Line service was suspended between Croton-Harmon and Tarrytown due to damage from significant mudslide onto tracks following inclement weather.

Hudson Line service has also been reduced to hourly in both directions between Grand Central and Tarrytown.

Metro-North is working to secure extremely limited buses between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon, but strongly advise passengers to utilize Bee-line buses to/from the Harlem Line instead.

A schedule for the Bee-line bus can be found here.

Amtrak is also temporarily suspended due to the issue, stating that debris on the tracks caused all service between Albany (ALB) and New York (NYP) to be suspended for the remainder of the day.

