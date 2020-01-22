Metro-North train crashes into tractor-trailer in Rockland County

SLOATSBURG, New York (WABC) -- A Metro-North train slammed into a tractor-trailer at a railroad crossing in Rockland County.

The incident was reported just after 6 p.m. in Sloatsburg.

The tractor-trailer spilled office supplies all over the scene and the 75 passengers on the train were transferred to buses.

No injuries were reported.

Service on the Port Jervis line resumed later Tuesday night with delays. Metro-North expected the crash to be cleaned up by the morning commute.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the MTA.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sloatsburgrockland countymetro north accidentmetro northcrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer struck, injured by car during traffic stop in NYC
Residents of NYC building left without heat, hot water for weeks
Elderly woman violently attacked, robbed in Brooklyn
Derek Jeter elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Man fatally shot in front of home in Queens
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
11-year-old girl dead in Brooklyn house fire
Show More
McConnell backs off, abruptly eases some Trump impeachment trial rules
NY State to investigate LI school over health concerns
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
4-alarm fire tears through NJ florist, spreads to other stores
Nassau County forms coalition to advocate for bail reform changes
More TOP STORIES News