Metro-North train runs off end of track, crashes into fence in Connecticut

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WABC) -- A Metro-North train ran off the end of the track and crashed through a wooden fence in Connecticut Tuesday morning.

The MTA said the operator was positioning the train for passenger pickup at the New Canaan Station just before 7:30 a.m. when the train failed to stop.

The station is the terminus of the New Canaan branch so when the train failed to stop it ran out of track, slammed into a steal bumper block and crashed into a wooden fence.

An enginner and conductor, who were the only two people onboard at the time, were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but were not seriously hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Train service was initially suspended on the branch, replaced by bus service until the affected train could be removed and any repairs to the tracks be done.

