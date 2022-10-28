Mexico Week: Día De Muertos celebrates Mexican traditions with art, food, and music

New York City is celebrating Mexican culture with a week dedicated to our neighboring country.

Mexico Week: Dia De Muertos kicked off Thursday at Rockafeller Plaza and will run through November 2nd.

During the week-long celebration, visitors can browse the tianguis, or open-aired market that features handmade art and goods from Mexico along with delicious Mexican food.

The latest work from Mexican sculptor Pedro Reyes will also be on display at Rockafeller Plaza.

"MONUMENTAL: The public dimension of sculpture 1927-1979" features a 383-page visual and critical history of modern sculpture in Mexico.

All Mexico Week installations and activities are free and open to the public.

Anyone with a ticket for the observation deck at Rockafeller Plaza will get to see the larger-than-life catrinas or traditionally dressed skeleton figures that are used as a symbol of Día de Los Muertos.

Día de Los Muertos is a holiday that draws on a centuries-old Mexican tradition. It's believed that the border between the spirit world and the living world dissolves and the spirits of passed loved ones can rejoin their families.

