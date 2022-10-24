Halloween 2022 costumes and decorations: Share photos and video with Eyewitness News

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's officially the spookiest time of the year -- Halloween season has arrived!
Whether you are dressing up, your pet or child looks extra adorable or your home looks haunted, we want to see your photos.
RELATED | More Halloween stories
We invite you to also share your favorite Halloween activities, recipes, and other tricks or treats -- they could even appear on Eyewitness News.
Submit your photos or ideas with us using the form below:
RELATED: Top Halloween costumes for 2022 include superheroes and mythical beings