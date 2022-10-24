  • Watch Now
Halloween 2022 costumes and decorations: Share photos and video with Eyewitness News

Share your Halloween costume and decoration photos with Eyewitness News!

Monday, October 24, 2022 8:53PM
While every trick-or-treater has a favorite Halloween candy, it turns out each state does too.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's officially the spookiest time of the year -- Halloween season has arrived!

Whether you are dressing up, your pet or child looks extra adorable or your home looks haunted, we want to see your photos.

We invite you to also share your favorite Halloween activities, recipes, and other tricks or treats -- they could even appear on Eyewitness News.

Submit your photos or ideas with us using the form below:

