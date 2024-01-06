Singer Michael Bolton has surgery to remove brain tumor, social media post says

Famous singer-songwriter Michael Bolton announced Friday that he recently had surgery to remove a brain tumor.

In a Facebook post, the 70-year-old artist said the tumor was discovered just before the holidays.

Bolton has since undergone a successful surgery to remove the tumor.

I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family," the post read in part. "For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring."

Bolton rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s and may be most well known for his songs "When a Man Loves a Woman" and "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You."