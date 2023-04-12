Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals sneakers smash auction records

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A pair of Air Jordan's reached new heights Tuesday, breaking the record for the most expensive sneaker ever sold.

The sneakers worn by Michael Jordan in the 1998 NBA Finals were auctioned at Sotheby's and sold for $2.2 million.

Jordan paired up with Sotheby's in January to auction off 13 pairs of retro sneakers all of which outsold their high estimate of $5,000 multiple times over.

The sales were set to take place during the 'Jordan Year' in reference to Michael Jordan's jersey number, 23.

The record-breaking sneakers were worn by Jordan in game two of the finals against the Utah Jazz .

Jordan scored 37 points that night on the way to his sixth and final championship.

After the game Jordan signed the shoes and gave them to a ball boy.

CNNwire contributed to this report

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.