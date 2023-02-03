Crime unit investigating deadly fire in Midland Park, NJ

One person was found dead during a fire inside a home at 222 Franklin Avenue in Midland Park, New Jersey.

MIDLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A deadly fire in New Jersey is being investigated by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Midland Park Police Department said a fire was reported at a two-story home at 222 Franklin Avenue in Midland Park.

As first responders worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead on the first floor of the home.

Additional people were found inside the house and taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway into the victim's death and the cause of the fire.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

