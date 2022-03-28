73-year-old man attacked while crossing street in Midtown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11683468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to the 87-year-old Broadway voice coach who was shoved to her death.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A would-be thief attacked a 73-year-old man crossing the street in Midtown.Police say the suspect knocked the man to the ground near 40th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning.Detectives say the suspect earlier tried to steal the victim's wallet as he purchased lottery tickets.The suspect reportedly followed the man from the store, pushed him to the ground, and repeatedly kicked him.The attacker got away but failed to steal the man's wallet.The victim suffered a cut to his face and bruises.Police continue to search for the suspect.----------