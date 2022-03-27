assault

Funeral held for 87-year-old grandmother shoved to her death in Chelsea

By Eyewitness News
Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's NYC shove death released on bail

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to the 87-year-old Broadway voice coach who was shoved to her death.

The funeral for Barbara Maier Gustern was held Saturday afternoon at Holy Apostle Church in Chelsea.

Gustern died after she was pushed to the ground in front of her apartment in an unprovoked attack.

The suspect, Lauren Pazienza is currently free on half a million dollars bail.

Pazienza's attorney, Arthur Aidala, called the 87-year-old victim's death a tragedy and said once Pazienza is released, his office can start investigating the circumstances of her death

"We look forward to getting the evidence and the discovery material from the attorney's office so my client will now be able to come to our office and discuss the case with her partners and I to determine what the next steps are," he said.

