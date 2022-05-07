2 people fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan; police release photos of 4 suspects

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11814947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released photos of the four suspects they are looking for after a homicide in Midtown Manhattan that killed two men.Sources told Eyewitness News that the suspects showed up at a recording studio on West 37th Street early Thursday morning to settle a dispute.34-year-old Kamir King, also known as the rapper Haarlem Star, was shot in the head at the studio.24-year-old Devon Dillahunt was found in front of the building with a gunshot wound to the back. He had a gun under him.Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.----------