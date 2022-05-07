2 people fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan; police release photos of 4 suspects

Sources told Eyewitness News that the suspects showed up at a recording studio on West 37th Street early Thursday morning to settle a dispute.
34-year-old Kamir King, also known as the rapper Haarlem Star, was shot in the head at the studio.
24-year-old Devon Dillahunt was found in front of the building with a gunshot wound to the back. He had a gun under him.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
ALSO READ | 6-year-old burn victim released from Connecticut hospital
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip