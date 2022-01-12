Man stabbed twice after refusing to give woman money outside Midtown CVS

By Eyewitness News
Man declines panhandler, then gets stabbed twice outside CVS

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent attack in Midtown.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the brawl on Broadway.


It happened on Friday, January 7 at 8:35 p.m.

Police say it started when the 41-year-old victim was entering a CVS and a woman asked him for money.

He declined and when he left the store, he was confronted by the woman and a man.

The man threw a liquid in his face and knocked him to the ground.

Police say the attacker stabbed him two times in the back before stealing his Samsung tablet and taking off.

The man and woman fled on foot eastbound on West 40th Street.




The victim was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

