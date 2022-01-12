Man stabbed twice after refusing to give woman money outside Midtown CVS

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the brawl on Broadway.
It happened on Friday, January 7 at 8:35 p.m.
Police say it started when the 41-year-old victim was entering a CVS and a woman asked him for money.
He declined and when he left the store, he was confronted by the woman and a man.
The man threw a liquid in his face and knocked him to the ground.
Police say the attacker stabbed him two times in the back before stealing his Samsung tablet and taking off.
The man and woman fled on foot eastbound on West 40th Street.
The victim was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Alpacas escape enclosure, go on adventure through California neighborhood
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube