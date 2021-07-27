Man stabbed in dispute outside Midtown Manhattan strip club

The 23-year-old man got into a dispute with a group of people outside Club Vivid on West 37th Street.
It continued around the block when the victim was stabbed at around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.
He was stabbed multiple times, including in the torso and right arm.
He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
Four to six suspects, both men and women, fled the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.
The cause of the dispute is not yet known.
