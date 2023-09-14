Lawsuit challenges NYC's placement of migrants at former school on Staten Island

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As a growing number of migrants continue to seek shelter in New York City, a hearing was held over a lawsuit filed on the placement of asylum seekers at a former school on Staten Island.

The judge presiding over the hearing had previously issued a temporary restraining order that blocked the city from placing migrants at the former St. John Villa Academy.

The restraining order was overturned by an appellate judge.

Several dozen migrants are currently staying at the former school which has been met with protests by residents.

Another protest is scheduled for Thursday night at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn as the federal government negotiates a lease with the state to use the land for asylum seekers.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke out about the crisis Thursday and said it was "an embarrassment and insult" to say the city hasn't done enough for asylum seekers.

"I'm not going to accept people insulting the civil servants who have stood up and stepped up," Adams said.

"NYC and the residents here should be applauded for what we have done, we have taken up the national crisis on our own, we've done a darn good job," Adams said.

He welcomed any creative ideas to get migrants to work, including state-issued work permits.

Adams said 110,000 asylum seekers have passed through New York City since April 2022 and the issue is creating a $12 billion budget deficit.

