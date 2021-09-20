hispanic heritage

Hispanic Heritage Month: History not lost on Suffolk County police's 1st Hispanic chief

By
EMBED <>More Videos

History not lost on Suffolk County police's 1st Hispanic chief

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Newly promoted Suffolk County Police Deputy Chief Milagros Soto is the department's first Hispanic chief and the highest ranking woman in the department, something she takes to heart, especially during Hispanic Heritage Month.

"It's not lost on me," Soto said of the significance of her rank advancement.

Soto, a 33-year veteran of the department, was promoted from inspector and will serve as the Commanding Officer of the Department's Internal Affairs Unit, which investigates possible officer misconduct.

RELATED | Accent Dance NYC marks Hispanic Heritage Month with special performance
EMBED More News Videos

International dance ensemble Accent Dance NYC is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special performance Friday.


She'll oversee, as part of Suffolk County's police reform plan, the integration of the county's Human Rights Commission into the Department's Internal Affairs Unit.

"Hopefully, it will bring some confidence into our abilities to conduct fair and impartial investigations," she said.

Soto grew up on the Lower East Side in a large Puerto Rican family. She is the youngest of 11 children.

"I'm the person I am today because of my mother," she said.

Soto said she was inspired to go into law enforcement by her brother Pedro, who was an NYPD officer.

"As a 10 year old, I would see how people in the community really admired him," she said. "Here was the product of the Lower East Side, and to have a Hispanic officer patrolling in our neighborhoods was a big deal."

Pedro was killed in a car accident in 1974 while on his way to work at the 9th Precinct.

RELATED | NYC salon embraces natural curls to empower customers
EMBED More News Videos

Crystal Cranmore has more on the salon empowering its customers.


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysuffolk countypolice chiefpolicehispanic heritage
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HISPANIC HERITAGE
Get a taste of Havana with Casa Cubana
Tiempo: A Latina radio pioneer, Hispanic Heritage Month events
The Freakin Rican brings authentic Puerto Rican cuisine to NYC
Celia Cruz, Julia Alvarez Barbies unveiled for Hispanic Heritage Month
TOP STORIES
FBI, police search Brian Laundrie's family home in Petito case
911 caller claims he saw Brian Laundrie 'slapping' Gabby Petito
Woman tells GMA she picked up Laundrie as hitchhiker in Wyoming
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
3 charged in Carmine's hostess assault claim racial discrimination
COVID Update: US death toll eclipses 1918 flu pandemic estimates
Exclusive: Man punched and robbed while collecting cans speaks out
Show More
Anthony 'AJ' Johnson, 'Friday' actor and comedian, has died
Weekly COVID testing to resume in NYC schools next Monday
'Devious Licks' TikTok challenge leaving schools scrambling
Expectant mom on life support survives COVID with pregnancy intact
9 contractors accused of bribing NYCHA superintendents
More TOP STORIES News