Postal worker assaulted, robbed of postal keys while working route

MILLBURN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey postal worker was assaulted and robbed in a disturbing attack that took place earlier this month on a resident's home lawn.

The brazen attack took place in the Millburn section and was captured on video by an eyewitness, showing the mail carrier being roughed up by two suspects and robbed of his postal keys.

Police are now looking for those suspects, who they say had been following the carrier on his route along Walnut Avenue.

The items said to be stolen include a skeleton key, which opens mailboxes inside apartment buildings.

The carrier suffered minor injuries from the fall.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

Mail carrier robberies have increased over the years.

There were almost 500 postal carrier robberies in 2022, a 78% increase from 2021, according to U.S. Postal Inspection Service data.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.