Missing 19-year-old woman last seen outside Long Island home

NESCONSET, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are searching for a missing woman from Nesconset.
Paige Relyea was reported missing by a family member on Monday afternoon.
The 19-year-old was last seen leaving her home Sunday afternoon in a 2009 grey Toyota Corolla with New York plate HSA 5877.
Relyea is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, wears glasses and has multiple ear piercings.
She was last seen wearing jeans, a green sweater and brown boots.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on Relyea's location to call 911 or the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.
