Police searching for missing NYU adjunct professor last seen at Manhattan apartment

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for an NYU professor who has been missing for several days.

According to authorities, 78-year-old Suryanarayan Hegde was reported missing on Sunday.

Hegde is an adjunct professor at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

Police say he suffers from Dementia.

He was last seen at his apartment located on West 83rd Street on the Upper West Side around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Hegde is described as 5'5'' and 110 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, a black jacket and dark-colored pants.

Police released a photo of Hegde hoping to find him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york citynyunypdcollegemissing man
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Update: Tracking the nor'easter
Show of support at vigil for fallen NYPD officers Rivera and Mora
College student from NYC busted for selling dozens of illegal guns
Amy Schneider's historic 'Jeopardy!' run comes to an end
Iconic White Castle in Queens closing after more than 8 decades
Actor's viral video shines light on NYC shoplifting problem
AccuWeather: Cold calm before the storm
Show More
Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dead at 73
17-year-old arrested for carrying gun on subway train in NYC
2 juveniles arrested for fire that shut down major highway in NJ
Exclusive: OCME details painstaking effort to ID Bronx fire victims
25-year-old carpenter found fatally shot after NYC crash, dispute
More TOP STORIES News