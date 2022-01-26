NJ tow truck driver hailed as a hero after saving driver moments before crashed car caught fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11505386" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim reports that New York City Mayor Eric Adams is unveiling his new plan to stop gun violence, called the "Blueprint for Safety."

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tow truck driver is being hailed as a hero after saving someone from a fiery crash in New Jersey.John Jay Tashjian was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike early Sunday morning when he noticed a car that crashed and landed in tall grass just outside of Newark.Tashijan acted quickly calling his team at Nick's Towing Dispatch before he rushed over to the burning vehicle.The team at Nick's Towing notified NJ Turnpike Operations of the situation.Tashijan then pulled the driver from the wreck and brought him into the safety of his truck.Moments later the car was engulfed in flames.NJ Turkpike Operations was notified and expedited emergency responders to the scene.Paramedics soon showed up and rushed the driver to the hospital."I couldn't be more proud of John Jay's efforts." said Nicholas F. Testa, owner of Nick's Towing Dispatch. "He is a courageous young man. In this day and age when most people would simply drive by a scenario like this, he instead jumped into action and put himself in jeopardy to save another person."----------