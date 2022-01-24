Mayor Adams to unveil New York City's 'Blueprint for Safety' to combat violence

The tough stance on crime that he promised while running for office and after several high-profile shootings just 24 days into his time into office will be rolled out Monday afternoon.
Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a partnership with the city and NYPD to form the new Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns.
It will bring law enforcement officials from nine states together to tackle the illegal gun issue.
So far, five officers have been shot, and one of them killed in New York City this year.
An 11-month-old girl was shot and a woman pushed onto the subway tracks and killed.
Adams says the city plans to roll out a modified version of a plainclothes anti-gun unit that will go after known shooters, saying the non-uniformed officers will keep bad guys on their toes.
The mayor's plan is also set to go after illegal guns.
"We have to stop the flow of guns. We are removing thousands of guns off our streets. And it appears as though, for every gun we remove from the street, five are coming in. That is unacceptable," Adams said. "These crimes did not start during my administration. They have been here for far too long in many parts of our community."
There are of course critics of the mayor's plan, expressing concern over plain-clothes officers.
Part of the mayor's plan includes violence interrupters, civilian community members who will work to ensure that police are not using a heavy hand.
