Mother of Burger King employee killed makes sorrowful plea after daughter's death

Police say Winston Glynn shot 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves during her overnight shift at the East Harlem restaurant last week.
With tears in her eyes on Monday, Bayron-Nieves' mother called on Burger King to step up safety for its workers.
She also urged the judge in the case to sentence Glynn to life in prison.
"This person took my life, I don't want him out of jail again, maybe my daughter is not the first one who died this way, but I want my daughter to be the last," mother Kristie Nieves Montalvo said through a translator.
The victim was working to help her mother pay the bills.
"This shouldn't happen to my daughter, I work in fast food too, I don't want to go back, I'm scared," Nieves Montalvo said.
The 19-year-old's senseless murder has shocked the city. Even though she handed over the cash that the gun-wielding bandit demanded, he shot her anyway.
The 30-year-old Glynn was arrested just days later and charged with murder.
"We now look to the prosecutors in this case to convict this perpetrator and to the judge in the case to sentence him to life in prison," said family attorney Sanford Rubenstein.
Rubenstein is also looking at the possibility of suing Burger King, the property owner and anyone else responsible for security at the business.
A wake for the victim will be held Tuesday in Manhattan. Her remains will then be flown to her native Puerto Rico for her funeral.
