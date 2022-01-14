Person of interest questioned in killing of 19-year-old Burger King worker

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11445240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When you take the time to prepare your home with working fire equipment, it makes a firefighter's job safer. Practice fire safety to protect your family.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11458553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD posted $10,000 and billionaire mogul John Catsimatidis has added another $10,000.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11456614" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Community activists gathered outside the Burger King where 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was shot during a robbery in East Harlem. Jim Dolan has more on the community now in anguish.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A person of interest is being questioned in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old cashier at a Burger King in East Harlem.The unidentified person was picked up by detectives in Brooklyn on Thursday. No charges have been filed.The family of 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was told of the possible break in the case.Sunday's cold-blooded killing of a young immigrant working a dangerous overnight shift to save money shocked many in the city.New York City Mayor Eric Adams brought up the case Thursday while talking about unacceptable levels of crime."The 19-year-old baby that was shot, we have to catch that guy," said Adams. "And I refuse to apologize for people who are violent in our city. Those crimes, we are zeroing in on. And we are going to make sure they are taken off our street like the district attorney did with that gang takedown."Adams previously said the murder was particularly senseless because the victim gave the suspect the $100 that was in the cash register, and he shot her anyway.Bayron-Nieves had moved to New York from Puerto Rico with her mom, her 14-year-old brother and the family cat two years ago.Family members are raising money to return her body there for burial. A gofundme campaign had raised $24,000 as of Friday morning.A reward posted in connection with the case stands at least $20,000.Community activists gathered outside the Burger King Tuesday night where Bayron-Nieves was shotAs Jim Dolan reported, they called for an end to the violence and their pleas were loud and filled with pain and grief.----------