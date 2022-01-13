Elderly woman randomly tackled to the ground in Queens

It happened on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on Queens Boulevard.
The 75-year-old woman was tackled to the ground by the man who then fled on foot.
EMS rushed the woman to an area hospital for treatment of facial and neck injuries.
Police hope video of the man will help lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
