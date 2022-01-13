Elderly woman randomly tackled to the ground in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Elderly woman randomly tackled by man in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who randomly tackled an elderly woman in Queens.

It happened on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on Queens Boulevard.

The 75-year-old woman was tackled to the ground by the man who then fled on foot.

EMS rushed the woman to an area hospital for treatment of facial and neck injuries.

Police hope video of the man will help lead to an arrest.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Top floor resident saves 3-year-old girl from Bronx high rise fire, reunites her with mother
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan interviews Mahamed Keita, who is being lauded a hero after helping save a 3-year-old girl from a deadly apartment fire in the Bronx and reuniting her with her mother.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityelderly womanattackelder abusewoman attackedsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mayor open to changing consent process for in-school testing
Debunking the idea viruses evolve to become less virulent
Funerals for Bronx fire victims begin amid calls for justice
How you can help families affected by Bronx fire
Son charged with murder in mom's machete death in Queens
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together
4 wounded, 1 critically, as gunfire erupts during party
Show More
AccuWeather: Milder with clouds
NY eviction moratorium set to expire, rent relief site to reopen
COVID Update: CDC weighs update to mask recommendations
Biden sending military medical teams to NY, NJ fight omicron
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
More TOP STORIES News