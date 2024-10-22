17 hospitalized after six-car crash in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKYLN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after 17 people were hospitalized after a six-vehicle crash in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Ocean Parkway and Avenue V, in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn around 12:30 p.m.

Police said a vehicle occupied by two 54-year-old women was traveling southbound on Ocean Parkway and rear-ended another vehicle.

Police said that vehicle then hit four other vehicles.

The vehicle with the two women then side-swiped another vehicle.

EMS responded to the scene and transported 17 people to the hospital. An 18th victim refused medical attention, police said.

They said among the 17 people injured are a 13-year-old, a 10-year-old, two 3-year-olds, one 9-month-old, a 1-year-old, and a 2-month-old.

All of the victims are expected to survive, according to police.

The driver remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

