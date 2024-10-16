Car crashes into back of home in South Brunswick causing gas leak near school

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into a home in South Brunswick, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle crashed into the back of a home on Kory Drive in the Kendall Park section just after 9 a.m.

The accident led to a gas leak. Several surrounding homes were evacuated before PSE &G was able to shut the gas off.

It appeared the car somehow left the parking lot of the Brunswick Acres School and crashed into the back of the home.

So far, there is no word on any injuries, but Eyewitness News has learned that all students and people inside the school are safe.

