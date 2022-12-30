47-year-old woman with development disabilities missing after leaving Long Island home

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a 47-year-old woman, with development disabilities, who went missing from a home on Long Island last Friday.

Nassau County Police said a missing persons report was filed by the family of Samantha Denise Primus, who was last seen around 3:30 a.m. at a home in Elmont on December 23.

According to family members, Primus, who is deaf, mute and has limited sign language abilities, was visiting her sister in Elmont when she walked out of the home.

They say Primus was found later that night around 8 p.m. at 190th Street and Hillside Avenue in Queens about three miles from Elmont.

The family was told that someone called 911, and EMS responded and took Primus to Queens Hospital.

NYPD officials said Primus wound up being discharged from the hospital on Saturday just before 2 a.m.

According to the family, hospital staff thought she was homeless and gave directions to local shelters.

As for the Nassau County Police Department, they were notified that Primus was found after the paramedic that helped her saw the missing report and notified the authorities that she was taken to Queens Hospital.

The family said Nassau Police notified them that Primus was located and at a hospital, but by the time family arrived at Queens Hospital she had been discharged.

Primus is described as 5'3", 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a navy-blue coat, pink-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Nassau County detectives are also requesting that anyone with information regarding the missing person case to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or dial 911.

