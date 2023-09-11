Model, boyfriend shot in parking lot of Home Depot in Brooklyn after apparent parking dispute

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 26-year-old singer and model is in critical condition following a double shooting in a Home Depot parking lot in Brooklyn that appears to have stemmed from a dispute over a parking spot.

The shooting happened just after noon on Saturday at Willoughby Avenue and Sanford Street.

Imani Sharpless was with her 36-year-old boyfriend, Cordel McDuffy, when they got into a dispute with a man over parking.

The man opened fire on the two, who fled in a white Hyundai Sonata to a safe location to call police.

Sharpless was shot in the head and McDuffy was shot in the knee.

They were both taken to Kings County Hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

