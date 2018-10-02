Mom attacked, robbed in front of 4-year-old son in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --Police in Queens are searching for the man who knocked a mother unconscious right in front of her 4-year-old son.
It happened Monday afternoon on 84th Street in Ozone Park.
Police say the suspect repeatedly punched the 35-year-old mother, knocked her out and stole her purse.
Good Samaritans chased after him, but he managed to climb onto a nearby roof and escape.
The victim suffered bruising and swelling to her face and body. She was treated and released from a nearby hospital. The 4-year-old boy was unharmed.
The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s, approximately 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a dark colored long sleeved shirt, blue jeans and he had a black backpack.
UP TO $2,500 REWARD💰for information regarding a ROBBERY on 10/01/18 @ 2pm at 84 St & Atlantic Ave #Queens @NYPD102Pct Call☎1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM. 📞 are anonymous #yourcityyourcall @NYPDDetectives @NY1 @ABC7NY @NYPDnews @fox5ny @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/EX58dwZxhc— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2018
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
