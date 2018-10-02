MOTHER ATTACKED

Mom attacked, robbed in front of 4-year-old son in Queens

The attack happened in Ozone Park in front of the woman's 4-year-old child.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
Police in Queens are searching for the man who knocked a mother unconscious right in front of her 4-year-old son.

It happened Monday afternoon on 84th Street in Ozone Park.

Police say the suspect repeatedly punched the 35-year-old mother, knocked her out and stole her purse.

Good Samaritans chased after him, but he managed to climb onto a nearby roof and escape.


The victim suffered bruising and swelling to her face and body. She was treated and released from a nearby hospital. The 4-year-old boy was unharmed.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s, approximately 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a dark colored long sleeved shirt, blue jeans and he had a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

