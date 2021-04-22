Mom in custody after 6-week-old twins found dead in NYCHA building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10535959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul." A college student is still recovering and trying to understand why someone would attack her with acid.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two babies were found dead inside a New York City Housing Authority building in Queens Thursday.Authorities say a relative that had grown concerned after speaking with their mother called 911 and asked for a wellness check.The relative worried about the safety of the twins after she had not seen the babies since they were born on March 7.Police officers responded to the Woodside Houses on 51st Street in Woodside just after 3 p.m.They discovered a 6-week-old child inside a crib with trauma to its body.The children's' 23-year-old mother then directed them to the second child that was wrapped in a blanket under a sink.Both babies, one boy and one girl, were unconscious and unresponsive and were pronounced dead by EMS.Sources tell Eyewitness News the babies have been identified as Dallis and Dakota Bentley.The mother told officers enough of the grim, desperate details for them to place her in custody. She was questioned but so far no charges have been filed.So far, police have recovered a knife at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the causes of their deaths.The identity of the father is not yet known.The investigation is ongoing.----------