Mom in custody after 6-week-old twins found dead in NYCHA building

EMBED <>More Videos

Sources: 2 babies found dead inside NYCHA building

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two babies were found dead inside a New York City Housing Authority building in Queens Thursday.

Authorities say a relative that had grown concerned after speaking with their mother called 911 and asked for a wellness check.

The relative worried about the safety of the twins after she had not seen the babies since they were born on March 7.

Police officers responded to the Woodside Houses on 51st Street in Woodside just after 3 p.m.

They discovered a 6-week-old child inside a crib with trauma to its body.

The children's' 23-year-old mother then directed them to the second child that was wrapped in a blanket under a sink.

Both babies, one boy and one girl, were unconscious and unresponsive and were pronounced dead by EMS.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the babies have been identified as Dallis and Dakota Bentley.

The mother told officers enough of the grim, desperate details for them to place her in custody. She was questioned but so far no charges have been filed.

So far, police have recovered a knife at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the causes of their deaths.

The identity of the father is not yet known.

The investigation is ongoing.

OTHER NEWS | 21-year-old recovering from horrifying acid attack by stranger on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

"I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul." A college student is still recovering and trying to understand why someone would attack her with acid.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodsidequeensnew york citychild deathinfant deaths
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted after dousing LI student with hazardous substance
2 tornadoes touched down in Tri-State Wednesday
NYC dad gets vaccine after year-long COVID battle that required transplant
NYC to pay $750K to woman who was shackled during labor
Self-described progressive group opposes Yang for NYC mayor
Ex-Schools chancellor fined $1,100 after 'Hamilton' performance
The Countdown: Biden unveils bold, green plan; Could the US add a 51st state?
Show More
Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline
Daunte Wright funeral: Rev. Sharpton delivers eulogy at service
3-time cancer survivor also beats COVID
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
Times Square Subway Station bomber sentenced to life in prison
More TOP STORIES News