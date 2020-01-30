Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a mother was slashed in the face by another woman after her child threw up on an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

Authorities say the victim was on the bus with her kids Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. when one of them got sick.

As a result, the bus had to be put out of service.

The 31-year-old victim was then approached by the attacker on the corner of Elton Street and Sutter Avenue.

Police say she pulled out a knife and slashed the mother in the face before fleeing eastbound on Sutter Avenue in a black Toyota Camry.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration to her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

