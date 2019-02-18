Mom, teenage son found bludgeoned to death in Bronx apartment

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A mother and her teenage son were found bludgeoned to death inside their Bronx apartment, and now, police are searching for the mother's boyfriend.

The bodies of 14-year-old Alanche Delorbe and 51-year-old Marisol Ortiz were found just before 4 p.m. Sunday on East 185th Street in the Belmont section.

Authorities say Ortiz was found lying on the floor with severe head trauma and one stab wound to the head, while Delorbe was found in a bedroom with head trauma.

Gym weights were found near both of their bodies that police believe are the deadly weapons.

Police say Ortiz did not show up to work on Sunday, so a coworker called a family member who then made the horrifying discovery.

A knife was also found in the apartment, and investigators are trying to determine if it was used in the murders.

"I'm very scared, trying to stay calm," a family member said. "He was my cousin. So we're just trying to figure out what's going on."

The Medical Examiner has yet to determine the causes of death.

Delorbe would have turned 15 on Monday.

