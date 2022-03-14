Manhunt continues for MoMA stabber as museum prepares to reopen

Police say 60-year-old Gary Cabana jumped over the museum's front desk and stabbed the two workers as they tried to flee Saturday.
Video released by the NYPD shows Cabana entering the museum lobby through a revolving door then climbing onto the desk and jumping over it as a man carrying what appears to be a walkie-talkie tries in vain to stop him.
The man, wearing a black wool hat and a surgical mask, approaches three employees who are trapped in the small space and stabs one of them - a young woman who is able to run away seconds later - though not before she is stabbed again in the back.
The attacker then stabs the second employee as the man with the walkie-talkie hurls a notebook at him. That appears to distract the attacker long enough for the second victim to flee.
The third employee can be seen getting up from the ground after the attacker runs away.
Investigators believe Cabana was angry that the museum had revoked his membership the day before.
According to police, Cabana was denied entrance Saturday for previous incidents of disorderly conduct.
John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said his membership had been revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum in recent days.
Cabana or someone claiming to be him has been active on social media, blaming the museum for revoking his membership.
At least one of the victims, both 24, has since been released.
The midtown Manhattan museum evacuated its patrons Saturday afternoon. Yuichi Shimada, a museumgoer present at the time of the attack, tweeted he was on the second floor when a couple suddenly came running toward him, and he heard security guards' radios throughout the museum loudly announcing something at the same time.
"It was chaotic, partly because it was snowing, with a group of young women in a panic and crying," Shimada said. "Not being good with claustrophobia myself, I headed for the exit early."
Shimada was diverted to the side on his way out as a stretcher was hurriedly brought in. Police vehicles and ambulances, emergency lights flashing, thronged outside the museum as dozens of patrons hurried away.
Mayor Eric Adams tweeted Saturday evening he'd been briefed on the attack and said the victims' injuries were not life-threatening.
"We're grateful for the quick work of our first responders," Adams, a former NYPD captain, said.
MoMA, founded in 1929, is one of New York City's top tourist attractions, and drew more than 700,000 visitors in 2020. Its collection of modern art includes "The Starry Night" by Vincent Van Gogh and works by Henri Matisse and Paul Gauguin.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
