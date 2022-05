NYC Health Department investigating possible monkeypox case in NYC

EMBED >More News Videos A Massachusetts resident has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the first case of the rare virus detected in the United States this year.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is investigating a possible monkeypox case.A patient being treated at Bellevue hospital could potentially have a rare illness.There are currently six Americans being monitored by the CDC for monkeypox. They were all on the same flight as a British person who tested positive for monkeypox earlier this month.The disease is similar to chickenpox and smallpox but less contagious , according to the CDC.There were only two cases recorded in the U.S. last year.----------