NYC Health Department investigating possible monkeypox case in NYC

NYC doctors treating patient with possible case of Monkeypox

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is investigating a possible monkeypox case.

A patient being treated at Bellevue hospital could potentially have a rare illness.



There are currently six Americans being monitored by the CDC for monkeypox. They were all on the same flight as a British person who tested positive for monkeypox earlier this month.

The disease is similar to chickenpox and smallpox but less contagious, according to the CDC.

There were only two cases recorded in the U.S. last year.

