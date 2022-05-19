NYC Health Department investigating possible monkeypox case in NYC

A patient being treated at Bellevue hospital could potentially have a rare illness.
There are currently six Americans being monitored by the CDC for monkeypox. They were all on the same flight as a British person who tested positive for monkeypox earlier this month.
The disease is similar to chickenpox and smallpox but less contagious, according to the CDC.
There were only two cases recorded in the U.S. last year.
RELATED | 1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts, health officials confirm
ALSO READ | Homemade baby formula could be dangerous: What parents can do amid shortage
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip