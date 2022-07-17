Health & Fitness

3 more monkeypox vaccination sites open in New York City as cases rise and demand soars

EMBED <>More Videos

More monkeypox vaccination sites open in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Three more mass vaccination sites for the monkeypox vaccine are opening Sunday in New York City.

The sites, located in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx, are for people who have already made appointments online.

Here are the locations of the new sites:

  • Bushwick Education: 440 Irving Avenue in Brooklyn

  • Aviation High School: 45-30 36th Street in Queens

  • Bronx High School of Science: 75 W 205th Street in the Bronx


    • The new sites join already-open clinics located at the NYC Health Department's Chelsea, Central Harlem, and Corona Sexual Health Clinic sites.



    Officials have said another clinic will open soon at NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Vanderbilt on Staten Island.

    Demand continues to outpace supply when it comes to the monkeypox vaccine in New York City, after 9,200 appointments were filled in just seven minutes when new doses became available Friday evening.

    Click here for NYC Health's monkeypox information site

    The Big Apple has become the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., primarily impacting the LGBTQ+ community, and Governor Kathy Hochul says there are tens of thousands of additional doses on the way.

    The official monkeypox case count continues to grow, with 490 now reported across New York State.

    Almost all of them, 461, are in New York City, but Westchester County is now up to 16 confirmed cases, while Nassau and Suffolk counties are reporting 4 and 3 confirmed cases, respectively. Additionally, there is one case each in Rockland, Sullivan, Chemung, Erie, St. Lawrence and Monroe counties.

    The CDC says it has ordered 2.5 million doses of the vaccine, in addition to 2.5 million that were already ordered on July 1.



    Nearly 33,000 of those doses will arrive in New York next week, but Mayor Eric Adams says the city needs more.

    "We have 25% of the cases; this is ground zero, this is the epicenter," he said. "We had great communication with the White House, great communication with the officials there. We're hoping that they're going to hear us and bring in the numbers that we need."

    The vaccine rollout has been plagued with glitches and delays, prompting the city to switch from outside vendors to its own website, the same platform used for COVID vaccination appointments.

    "We own it," Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said. "Those mistakes shouldn't happen. And so we're working to correct those and do better for New Yorkers in the future."

    Anyone can get and spread monkeypox, though the current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, so this community is currently at greater risk of exposure.

    If you have a new or unexpected rash or other symptoms of monkeypox, contact a health care provider.

    Monkeypox is harder to contract than COVID, as it requires close contact or the sharing of bodily fluid.

    The symptoms of the rare virus include fever and rash, muscle aches, and chills.

    Worldwide, monkeypox is deadly in between 3% to 6% of cases, though the death rate is less than 1% in areas with quality healthcare.

    ALSO READ | Thousands of NYC monkeypox vaccine appointments filled in just 7 minutes
    EMBED More News Videos

    Demand continues to outpace supply when it comes to the monkeypox vaccine in New York City. Marcus Solis has more.



    ----------
    * Get Eyewitness News Delivered
    * More New York City news
    * Send us a news tip
    * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
    * Follow us on YouTube

    Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

    Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessnew york cityvaccinesmonkeypox
    Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    TOP STORIES
    NYPD sergeant fires weapon after gunfire erupts in Bronx
    4 people hurt after fire tears through apartment building in Bronx
    Police investigating after 5 people shot in 2 locations in Yonkers
    New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
    AccuWeather: Humid with stray storms
    Man wanted for 2 sex attacks in Manhattan
    Police: Man falls from apartment while trying to clean window
    Show More
    Good Samaritan helps put out fire at liquor store
    Police: Men used sledgehammer to rob LI jewelry store
    Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed in CA: police
    26-year-old woman charged with murder in her mother's death in NYC
    Fiery crash with tractor-trailers shuts down lanes on NJ highway
    More TOP STORIES News