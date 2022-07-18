33,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine headed for NY, demand high in NYC

There is incredible demand and very limited supply.
In fact, a batch of 8,000 vaccine appointments that dropped Friday night was booked up in just seven minutes online.
Governor Kathy Hochul says this week New York is scheduled to get another 33,000 doses.
Over the weekend, the city added vaccine clinics in the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn, but the appointments are all gone.
Click here for NYC Health's monkeypox information site
New York State leads the nation in cases, with up to 490 confirmed infections and growing.
The outbreak is primarily affecting men who have sex with other men, but if it's not contained quickly just about anyone could be at risk.
"It does appear to be growing quickly. I've been very disappointed that the city, the state, and the federal government have not really released enough data for us to know exactly what the speed is. So far, the rest of the population is relatively protected, but everything we know about infectious diseases is if it gets out of control in one population, it's going to spill over into others," said Dr. Jay Varma, Former NYC Mayoral Health Advisor.
Most cases are in New York City, but Westchester County is up to at least 16 cases. They're opening vaccine clinics Monday.
You have to call the Westchester County Health Department to make an appointment at (914) 995-2000.
The CDC says it has ordered 2.5 million doses of the vaccine, in addition to 2.5 million that were already ordered on July 1.
If you have a new or unexpected rash or other symptoms of monkeypox, contact a health care provider.
Monkeypox is harder to contract than COVID, as it requires close contact or the sharing of bodily fluid.
The symptoms of the rare virus include fever and rash, muscle aches, and chills.
Worldwide, monkeypox is deadly in between 3% to 6% of cases, though the death rate is less than 1% in areas with quality healthcare.
ALSO READ | Thousands of NYC monkeypox vaccine appointments filled in just 7 minutes
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube