monkeypox

New York City opens more monkeypox vaccination appointments today

By
More Monkeypox vaccination appointments open today in NYC

CHELSEA, New York City (WABC) -- More New York City residents will have a chance to sign up for a monkeypox vaccine Tuesday.

Monkeypox vaccine appointments have been booking as quickly as they've been made available.

Today at 1 p.m., the city is expecting to release 1,250 appointment time slots at its clinics in Chelsea, Harlem and Corona, Queens.

Another 1,250 will be set aside for direct referrals from doctors of high-risk patients.

The city is expecting to receive another 14,500 doses later this week.
It comes as monkeypox vaccine clinics open this week in Suffolk County as well, including one in Cherry Grove, Fire Island and another in the Fire Island Pines.

Of the 238 confirmed monkeypox cases in New York State, almost all - 223 - are in the city.

The vast majority are in Manhattan, and a third of cases are in just two LGBTQIA+ neighborhoods: Chelsea and Hell's Kitchen.

Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease. Anyone can get it.

But right now it's spreading primarily among men who have sex with other men, causing a painful rash and flu-like symptoms that may not show up for several weeks after exposure.



At a virtual monkeypox Town Hall meeting Monday night, city and state health officials said testing remains limited.

If you want to know more about how to book an appointment in the city, visit nyc.gov/health/monkeypox.

If you want updates on the vaccine texted directly to you, you can text "monkeypox" to 692692.

And in Suffolk County, anyone who is considered high risk can make an appointment to get vaccinated through the county's website.

