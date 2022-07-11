monkeypox

2 Monkeypox vaccine clinics to open on Fire Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Monkeypox vacine clinics open in Suffolk County

FIRE ISLAND, Suffolk County (WABC) -- More monkeypox vaccine clinics will open up in Suffolk County later this week as case numbers rise across the state.

Anyone who is considered high risk can make an appointment to get vaccinated through the county's website.



Suffolk County residents can sign up for the vaccine starting on Monday.

Two other vaccine clinics will open later this week on Fire Island one in Cherry Grove and another in the Fire Island Pines.

Nassau County will also begin its vaccine roll out Monday.

As of last week, there were a total of 174 monkeypox cases in New York state, most of which are in New York City.

New York City began admistering 6,000 monkeypox vaccine doses at pop-up clinics last week.

Appointments were immediately filled as soon as they became available online.

Right now the vaccine is only available to men who have sex with other men since the virus is currently spreading among gay and bisexual social circles.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, muscle aches, and a rash that can spread across the body, according to the CDC.

MORE NEWS: NYC health officials urge return to indoor masking
EMBED More News Videos

Johny Fernandez reports as New York City health officials urge a return to indoor masking.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfire islandsuffolk countyvaccineslong islandmonkeypox
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MONKEYPOX
NYC begins giving out 6,000 monkeypox vaccine doses at pop-up clinics
NC company to expand U.S. monkeypox testing capacity
Biden administration plans to send out thousands of monkeypox vaccines
TOP STORIES
3 teens killed, 1 critical after Staten Island crash
George Washington Bridge begins cashless tolling
Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel
AccuWeather: Breezy with sun
NJ rental assistance program opens lottery for applications
3 people shot during pool party at Long Island mansion
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on Garden State Parkway
Show More
Metro-North expands schedule due to increased ridership
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free
Senator Schumer tests positive for COVID, spokesperson says
2 gay men who were victims of bias attack sharing their story
More TOP STORIES News