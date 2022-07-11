2 Monkeypox vaccine clinics to open on Fire Island

Anyone who is considered high risk can make an appointment to get vaccinated through the county's website.
Suffolk County residents can sign up for the vaccine starting on Monday.
Two other vaccine clinics will open later this week on Fire Island one in Cherry Grove and another in the Fire Island Pines.
Nassau County will also begin its vaccine roll out Monday.
As of last week, there were a total of 174 monkeypox cases in New York state, most of which are in New York City.
New York City began admistering 6,000 monkeypox vaccine doses at pop-up clinics last week.
Appointments were immediately filled as soon as they became available online.
Right now the vaccine is only available to men who have sex with other men since the virus is currently spreading among gay and bisexual social circles.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, muscle aches, and a rash that can spread across the body, according to the CDC.
