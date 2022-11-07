Death of New Jersey resident linked to monkeypox, health department says

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The New Jersey Department of Health announced that monkeypox was found to be a contributing factor in the death of a resident of the Garden State last month.

The individual, a Northern New Jersey resident, was confirmed to have had monkeypox in mid-September.

Officials said the resident had a history of underlying medical conditions.

Their case is the first reported death in the state to be tied to moneypox.

Cases of monkeypox have been declining over the past weeks in New Jersey.

However, officials say it is important to note that the disease is still circulating, and in some cases, may cause severe illness or death.

Those at risk of severe disease include people with weakened immune systems, children especially those under 8 years old, pregnant or nursing people, and individuals with certain conditions that affect skin integrity.

Health officials urge those who may be most at risk to get vaccinated.

