2 people have died in NYC after testing positive for monkeypox, cause of death under investigation

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two New York City residents have died after contracting the monkeypox virus and now the health department is investigating the cause of death.

Both individuals who died had underlying conditions that placed them at a higher risk of severe outcomes from monkeypox infection, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

There are 3,695 confirmed and probable cases in the city as of October 17 with another 351 cases outside of the city.

The New York City health department released a statement regarding the patients' death:

"We are deeply saddened by the two reported deaths and our hearts go out to the individuals' loved ones and community," the statement reads. "Every effort will be made to prevent additional suffering from this virus through continued community engagement, information-sharing, and vaccination."

The department encourages residents to get the JNNEOS vaccine which can protect against infection and reduce symptom severity.

For more information on the monkeypox virus or the vaccine visit the department of health website.

