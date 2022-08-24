New York City health officials address response to monkeypox outbreak

The health commissioner fielded questions on the city's outreach, education and vaccination efforts.

NY City Council held a hearing Wednesday on the city's response to the monkeypox outbreak.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City health officials addressed the city's response to the monkeypox outbreak at a City Council hearing.

The health commissioner fielded questions Wednesday morning on the city's outreach, education and vaccination efforts.

He also responded to concerns over access to testing and the city's messaging campaigns on the outbreak.

"This isn't a generalized epidemic that affects everyone equally currently, and so we've tried to take some caution in putting out billboards and PSAs," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "We don't currently have COVID-like emergency funds to fund that."

Officials also plan to meet with colleges across the state to discuss health concerns as students return to classrooms and dorms.

ALSO READ | Bronx senior residents being terrorized by youth getting help, support

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.