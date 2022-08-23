Action being taken for senior residents living in fear at Bronx apartment building

Marcus Solis has more on the actions being taken to help senior citizens in the Bronx living in fear.

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Changes are in the works at a Bronx apartment building where residents say they have been living in fear.

They said they are being terrorized by a group of young people who overrun their building night after night.

After their story aired exclusively on Eyewitness News on Sunday, community leaders and police are now talking with residents about their concerns and to ensure their safety.

"It's not fair, it's dangerous where I have to live...it's not cool," said building resident Sandra Soures.

In fact, it's been dangerous for residents of the building on East 169th Street and Morris Avenue.

This weekend, an estimated 20 residents were assaulted by youths.

Up to 30 young people have been invading the lobby and hallways, terrorizing occupants for months.

"They hang here, they drink, they do weed there, and they're disrespectful," Soures said.

The commanding officer of the 44th Precinct met with residents Tuesday, including Miriam Cintron who has lived in the building for 38 years.

She's still recovering.

"I am overwhelmed with the fact that we finally are getting some help, not just for me, but for the community, because this is a real tight community," Cintron said.

The Bronx borough president also met with residents. Vanessa Gibson expressed outrage and promised to pressure building management.

The company, Progressive Management, says it will have two uniformed security guards inside the building starting Tuesday night and 24/7 monitoring of security cameras will continue.

"We can work with the precinct, we can have a patrol car out as long as possible, but guess what, it won't stay here forever, so eventually when it leaves, everything goes back to normal and so we want to make sure that management and landlords are aware that we're here and work and we're here to partner to make sure the older residents feel safe," Gibson said.

A spokesperson with Mayor Eric Adams' office released the following statement:

"Violence has absolutely no place in our city and will not be tolerated. Mayor Adams has said over and over again that he will always stand up for the innocent New Yorkers who are victims of crime. We are in active communication with the local police precinct regarding reports of residents being terrorized and assaulted in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. We will work diligently to ensure community members both feel and are safe from those seeking to incite fear. We will not hesitate to bring those responsible to justice."

