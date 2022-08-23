Police release video of suspect wanted in stabbing at Manhattan subway station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released a video of the man suspected of stabbing another man onboard a subway train in Manhattan early Monday.
Police believe the suspect is a homeless man who appears to be in his 50s.
According to police, he was harassing people on a southbound D train that was pulling into the 47th-50th Streets-Rockefeller Center station.
Investigators said the 27-year-old victim intervened, their verbal dispute turned physical, and the suspect pulled out a pocket knife.
He stabbed the victim in the stomach before fleeing the train and the station.
The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.
