Police release video of suspect wanted in stabbing at Manhattan subway station

New video shows the suspect wanted for stabbing a man in a midtown subway station.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released a video of the man suspected of stabbing another man onboard a subway train in Manhattan early Monday.

Police believe the suspect is a homeless man who appears to be in his 50s.

According to police, he was harassing people on a southbound D train that was pulling into the 47th-50th Streets-Rockefeller Center station.

Investigators said the 27-year-old victim intervened, their verbal dispute turned physical, and the suspect pulled out a pocket knife.

He stabbed the victim in the stomach before fleeing the train and the station.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

