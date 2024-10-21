Man slashed in the arm on Lower East Side subway platform

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who slashed a 25-year-old in the arm on a Manhattan subway platform on Sunday.

It happened on the Uptown F platform at the East Houston and 2nd Ave station on the Lower East Side.

"It's scary, it's def really scary. Lot of things going on on the train, mental health issues...it sucks they don't get the support they need, then it's dangerous for riders," said Eli Auslander.

According to the NYPD, it does not appear the victim and the suspect knew each other. This attack comes just days after a man was stabbed in the eye at the Bay Ridge Avenue R subway station, which was also a random attack.

"You forget how dangerous it is, because it's part of the culture," said Pablo Pantaleon.

However for some, it won't stop them from riding.

The victim in the latest attack was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is on the run and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | NYPD says migrant children behind several violent crimes near Times Square

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the gang violence in Times Square.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.