Man stabbed in the eye inside Brooklyn subway station

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A subway rider is accused of stabbing another man in the eye at a subway station in Brooklyn.
It happened Thursday just before 4:30 a.m. inside the Bay Ridge Avenue Station for the R train.
Police say the attack was unprovoked.
The 30-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The suspect ran off. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a graphic, a blue Amazon vest, dark-colored sweatpants, and white sneakers.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.