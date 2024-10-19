Man stabbed in the eye inside Brooklyn subway station

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A subway rider is accused of stabbing another man in the eye at a subway station in Brooklyn.

It happened Thursday just before 4:30 a.m. inside the Bay Ridge Avenue Station for the R train.

Police say the attack was unprovoked.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect ran off. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a graphic, a blue Amazon vest, dark-colored sweatpants, and white sneakers.

