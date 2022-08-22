Man stabbed with pocket knife on subway after he tried to step in and stop harassment on the train

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed with a pocket knife on a New York City subway in Manhattan.

Early Monday morning, a man believed to be homeless was harassing people on a southbound D-Train that was pulling into the Rockefeller Plaza subway stop, according to police.

That's when a 27-year-old man tried to intervene, but the suspect pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed him in the stomach.

Once the train was at the station the suspect fled.

The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian and is in stable condition, according to police

Witnesses described the suspect as being in his 50s but so far police have released no other information.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls will be kept anonymous.

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

EXCLUSIVE | Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip