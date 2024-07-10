Police investigate two separate overnight subway stabbings near Times Square

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- Two overnight stabbings at the Times-Square 42nd Street subway station spark new police investigations and revamp conversations around subway safety.

In the first incident, police are on the hunt for four people after a 31-year-old man was stabbed just after 11:30 p.m.

While the victim is expected to be ok, an active investigation is underway.

According to police, the people responsible surrounded the victim before the stabbing.

The suspects apparently got away on the southbound A-C-E lines.

Police had the underground station lined with tape as they searched the area for any evidence left behind.

Separately, a 24-year-old man was slashed on the arm at the Bryant Park 42nd Street station.

The victim and a 25-year-old suspect apparently got into an argument before violence broke out. The suspect was taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, the incidents come as the MTA discusses new crime stats across the system.

While the agency says it is headed in the right direction, Tuesday's stabbing adds to the concerns of transit riders.

According to NYPD compstats, subway crime has been dropping steadily over the past few years. Crime is down nearly seven percent from last year, more than nine percent from 2022 and nearly 11 percent since 2019.

MTA CEO, Janno Lieber says they can narrow in on crime more continuing with this donward trend.

"I think that we could really knock those numbers down even further if we start to put the recidivists out of the system. The people who get 5 to 10, to 20, to 50 arrests every year--and there are a lot of them--that are committing a disproportionate amount of the crime," he said in a press conference.

Police have not made any arrests in this latest incident as the motive behind the stabbing is still unclear.

