Suspect in court today after subway cleaner attacked in Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- He was attacked simply while doing his job. Today, an MTA subway cleaner will face the man police say is responsible for that assault.

It was last Friday morning when 35-year-old Anthony Nelson became the victim of an unprovoked attack at the Pelham Bay 6 train station in the Bronx.

Nelson was working on what was supposed to be his day off when a rider notified him that a man was outside the station harassing others.

Nelson walked outside to get a description of the suspect for police, but as he walked away, investigators say the suspect punched Nelson in the face.

Despite being beaten and bruised, Nelson and another man held the assailant until police arrived.

That suspect is 49-year-old Alexander Wright, who law enforcement sources say has been arrested 41 times and repeatedly released without bail.

Last year he was arrested for randomly punching an Asian woman in Chinatown.

He threw hot coffee at two police officers and was involved in numerous other incidents of unprovoked violence.

This time Wright is being held on $5,000 bond.

Earlier this week coworkers and family members gathered outside the courthouse in Melrose in support of Nelson, who is eager to get back to work.

This morning you can expect to see the transit president at Bronx criminal court in support of Nelson.

